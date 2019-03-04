Share:

Lahore (PR) The multidimensional platform, Shaan-e-Pakistan, led by the visionary Huma Nasr, is back with its upcoming production ‘Shaan-e-Pakistan Musical Achievements’ (SEPMA 2019) to be held in Lahore on March 22.

It welcomes the entire Pakistani music fraternity for a two-day event; a Music Summit honoring Pakistan’s prolific culture on March 21, 2019 followed by a rhythmic collaboration of soulful symphonies in a celebration of musical achievements to be held on March 22, 2019, at Royal Palm Golf and Country Club where 11 genre based categories will be given honor achievement paneled by the jury. Shaan-e-Pakistan has spearheaded the initiative to bridge the gap between India and Pakistan and bring peace to this volatile region using cultural elements and arts that bind the histories of the two countries.

Pakistan and India share many similarities when it comes to music, art and fashion, and Shaan-e-Pakistan has used these very arenas to propagate a message of unity and peace. But despite investment of time, effort and resources to get Indian artists on board, the animosity after the Pulwama attacks and the de-escalation of the relationship between the two countries, Shaan-e-Pakistan took a stand against all the negative propaganda fueled by India and decided to drop the Indian talent such as Rekha Bhardwaj, Harshdeep Kaur and Vishal Bhardwaj.

Shaan-e-Pakistan has risen out stronger and better with some very prominent artists exhibit their unrivalled talent at the upcoming #SEPMA2019. This will create great collaboration of niche Pakistani artists and will definitely give rise to the music industry specifically those musicians who deserve a bigger stage.