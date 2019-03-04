Share:

LAHORE - Ameeruddin Medical College Principal Prof Muhammad Tayyab has lauded the efforts of medical students for protecting environment.

“It is our collective responsibility to protect environment and young generation should especially come forward for this noble cause,” he said while addressing the Intra Collegiate Environment Fiesta 19 held at Ameeruddin Medical College under the aegis of Environment Society of the College.

Prof Mohammad Tayyab said apart from day-to-day academic activities students should also get time for such a cause.

He said medical students have a lot of talent and such activities provide them a better platform for expressing such potential. He congratulated the faculty and office bearers of the society for holding such successful event. As many as 250 students shared their activities in decorating the flower pots. Prof Afsar Ali Bhatti led these students. They also prepared flowers and plants in different designs. Judges of the competitions were Prof Dr Muneeza Saeed, Dr Pervaiz Zareef and Dr Mona Malik while Usama Riaz shed light on the environmental betterment.

President of Ameer Uddin Environment Protection Society Qasid Ahmed presented the 6-year report. Students Sameen Maqsood Khan, Zaboor Ahmed, Hammad Arif, Khizra Saeed, Nimra Iftikhar, Hamza Tariq and Seemal Tahir were also included in the organisers of the fiesta. Prof Dr Afasar Ali Bhatti and Dr Pervaiz Zareef also greeted students for their best performance and hoped such activities would remain continue in future.