Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan imported tea worth $347.305 million during the first seven months of the current fiscal year, showing growth of 2.15 percent when compared to the imports of $339.992 million during the corresponding period of last year.

According to Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), Pakistan imported 132,748 metric tons of tea during July-January (2018-19) against the imports of $339,992 metric tons during July-January (2017-18), showing increase of 20.52 percent in terms of quantity, the PBS data revealed.

The overall food imports into the country declined by 8.29 percent during the period under review. The total food imports into the country during the first seven months of current year were recorded at $3464.490 million against the imports of $3777.472 million during the corresponding period of last FY.