Share:

Prime Minister Imran Khan has said trade and investment is an important pillar of Pakistan's foreign policy.

He was talking to a delegation of business community leaders here on Monday.

The Prime Minister said the government is also working on a comprehensive plan to encourage non tax payers and informal sectors join the documented economy. In this regard, he invited the business community to give their input and recommendations.

Imran Khan said our focus is now on promotion of growth of economy after overcoming the most difficult challenge of stabilizing the economy during first six months.

The Prime Minister said there is positive sentiment amongst the international community towards economy of hte country which needs to be capitalized.

The President of Overseas Investors Chamber of Commerce and Industry briefed the Prime Minister about the plans to hold international investment conference which he said would help highlight Pakistan's economic potential.

The meeting was also attended amongst others by Finance Minister Asad Umer, Minister for Planning and Development Khusro Bakhtiar, Minister for Power Umar Ayub Khan, Adviser on Commerce Abdul Razaq Dawood, Adviser on institutional reforms Dr Ishrat Hussain and Chairman Board of Investment Haroon Sharif.