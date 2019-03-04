Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Theresa May Sunday while welcoming Prime Minister Imran Khan’s decision to release the Indian pilot stressed the need for both India and Pakistan to de-escalate.

In a telephonic conversation with Prime Minister Imran Khan, the British prime minister said the UK was in touch with both sides in that regard, a Foreign Office statement said.

The prime minister apprised his British counterpart of Pakistan’s perspective on the developments since the Pulwama incident.

Prime Minister May said the prime minister’s decision of releasing the Indian pilot had been widely appreciated by the international community. Prime Minister Khan invited to UK prime minister for a visit to Pakistan, who reciprocated the invitation.

Earlier, Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani held a telephonic conversation with Prime Minister Imran Khan and appreciated Pakistan’s gesture of releasing the Indian pilot.

Pakistan had released Indian Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman on Friday who was captured when his MiG 21 military aircraft was shot down by the Pakistan Air Force for violating the Pakistani airspace. The Qatari Emir underscored the importance of immediate de-escalation and offered his facilitation in this regard, the Foreign Office Spokesman said in a statement on Sunday.

According to Qatar News Agency, the two leaders exchanged views on the regional and international developments, especially the differences between Pakistan and India. The Qatari Emir called for calm between the two neighboring countries.

SOLDIERS SAFEGUARD OUR FUTURE

Minister for Foreign Affairs Shah Mahmood Qureshi Sunday while paying tribute to the security forces personnel martyred in Indian firing at the Line of Control (LoC), said ‘with their supreme sacrifices they safeguard our future.’

In a statement on his twitter handle, the foreign minister said Shaheed Havaldar Abdul Rab and Shaheed Naik Khurram laid down their lives defending civilians along the LoC. The foreign minister also shared pictures of both the martyred soldiers.

“Pakistan salutes it’s brave soldiers, the ones standing guard along our borders and the ones embracing martyrdom,” he remarked.