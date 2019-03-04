Share:

Islamabad/Muzaffarabad - Guns were less noisy and there was relative calm along the Line of Control (LoC) on Sunday, after two nightmarish nights marked by heavy exchange of fire between the troops of Pakistan and India.

Havaldar Abdul Rub and Naik Khuram, the two Pakistani soldiers who embraced martyrdom on Saturday at the de facto border in Kashmir, were laid to rest with full military honours in their native town of Dera Ghazi Khan.

Flights also partially resumed at Lahore’s Allama Iqbal International Airport early Sunday morning. More than 400 flights and 25,000 passengers were affected due to the four-day closure of country’s airspace because of the escalation of tension between the nuclear neighbours.

The army in a statement said that the armed forces of Pakistan remain on high alert to thwart any aggression from the bellicose India.

Friday and Saturday nights saw heavy shelling across the LoC and Pakistan forces said that Indians deliberately targeted civilian population in Azad Jammu and Kashmir. Besides the two soldiers, six Pakistani civilians also lost their lives in the Indian aggression.

Some residents of the border areas of Kashmir are using the lull to shift to safer places. Around 200 families are believed to have already taken shelter in the nearby government buildings.

Inter Services Public Relations said there has been intermittent fire during Saturday night in Nezapir, Jandrot and Baghsar sectors, however, Pak Army responded effectively by targeting Indian posts from where the aggression was being committed.

According to intelligence sources, India also suffered 15 casualties during the two days of heavy exchange of firing.

Soldier’s funeral The funeral prayers of the martyred

soldiers Havildar Abdur Rab Shaheed and Naik Khurram Shaheed were offered in Dera Ghazi Khan on Sunday.

ISPR said the martyred were laid to rest with full military honours for the supreme sacrifice they rendered while defending the motherland at Nakiyal Sector.

In a related development, President Dr Arif Alvi telephoned families of the martyred soldiers and expressed his condolences.

Talking to their families separately, the president paid tribute to their courage and said those who sacrificed their lives for the motherland will always be remembered.

Dr Alvi said the nation is highly indebted of sacrifices of its martyrs and is ready to defend the country.

The latest act of aggression by India came a day after Pakistan released an Indian pilot, Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, who was captured after Pakistan Air Force shot down two jets last week over violating its airspace.

The planes were shot down the very next day Indian jets crossed into Pakistan and dropped bombs in woodland near Balakot town of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, claiming it had carried out pre-emptive strikes against a militant camp of Jesh-e-Muhammad (JeM).

JeM is said to have claimed responsibility for a suicide attack carried out last month by a Kashmiri youth in Pulwama area of Indian Occupied Kashmir in which dozens of Indian soldiers were killed.

India blamed Pakistan for backing the freedom fighters and vowed to take revenge. The situation became highly tense when Indian jets violated Pakistan airspace and dropped bombs in forest area.

No loss of life was incurred in this act of aggression but this act of war forced Pakistan to respond. Pakistan Air Force the next day targeted open spaces near six Indian installations in IOK to make the point that Pakistan had all the resources and will to respond to any kind of enemy assault.

Minutes later two Indian jets, which came to challenge Pakistani planes, were shot down by the Pakistan forces. Pakistan also captured and Indian pilot but returned him after two days as gesture of peace.

Finding it hard to digest defeat, the Indians resorted to heavy shelling at the population along the LoC to vent their anger. Pakistan troops however effectively responded to this violation of LoC by targeting Indian posts.