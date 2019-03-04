Share:

The news comes after the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) announced that they had resumed operations against Daesh militants in Baghouz, following a break for citizens' evacuation.

According to State Syrian broadcaster Ikhbarya, citing local sources, phosphorus shelling occurred Sunday night and claimed the lives of several locals, including women and children. Some civilians were injured.

According to Saturday local media reports, the US-led coalition used shells with white phosphorus in their latest bombing attack on the southwestern Syrian town of Baghouz, which remains the last stronghold of the Daesh terror group in the country.

Numerous reports have been emerging in Syrian media about civilian casualties and use of white phosphorus, which is prohibited under international conventions.

The United States, in the meantime, has repeatedly denied using white phosphorus in its airstrikes. In response to previous allegations, the Pentagon maintained that munitions used by the US in Syria complied with all international norms.

In recent months, the Kurdish-led SDF has been carrying out operations against Daesh militants in Syria, with support from the US-led coalition.

The US-led coalition, which consists of over 70 countries, is conducting military operations against Daesh in Syria and Iraq. The coalition's operations in Syria are not authorized by the Syrian government or the UN Security Council.