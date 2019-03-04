Shane Watson and Ahmed Shehzad knocked solid
Watson smashed six sixes and as many boundaries in his undefeated 55-ball 91 not out while Shehzad cracked five boundaries in his 45-ball 50 as Quetta overhauled 166-run target in 17.4 overs.
Kamran Akmal cracked 50-ball 72 with seven boundaries and four sixes to help Peshawar to 165-4 in their 20 overs after they were put into bat.
With the victory -- their sixth in 12 games against Peshawar -- Quetta qualified for the
Peshawar
Islamabad United are third with four wins and as many losses in eight games while Lahore Qalandars are fourth with six points (three wins and four losses). Karachi Kings, who play Multan Sultans later Monday,
Quetta captain Sarfraz Ahmed was happy with his team's progress.
"We have done well so
Peshawar skipper Darren Sammy said his bowlers had an off day. "Yes, tough game. I think bowlers had an off day and they did not bowl as we have wanted," said Sammy.
Watson and Shehzad added a
When Shehzad was dismissed, bowled by Umaid Asif, Quetta needed only 29 for victory. Rilee Rossouw gave Watson
Peshawar's Hasan Ali failed to get a wicket after his 18 wickets made him the highest wicket-taker in the league.
When Peshawar batted they were given a brisk start of 38 by Kamran and Andre Fletcher who made 28-ball 26 with two fours and a six. But once Kamran was dismissed only Kieron Pollard found the scoring fast, smashing 21-ball 44 not out with seven fours and a six.
