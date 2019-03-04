Share:

An important consultative meeting chaired by Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi was held in Islamabad on Monday.

Important diplomatic issues including Pak-India tensions came under discussion.

Speaking on the occasion, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said the world has witnessed that Pakistan stands for peace. He said the OIC resolution condemning Indian brutalities on Kashmiris is a welcoming development.

Participants of the meeting congratulated Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on best diplomacy. They also agreed to continue the series of consultative meetings for devising a strategy.

Earlier in a press conference he stressed that Pakistan desires peace with India and not war. FM Qureshi maintained that India is playing with fire.

“That tactics of Modi government were overturned. Indian government is losing their fame. Their media played an irresponsible role,” he said.

FM Qureshi pronounced the foreign ministry had been activated before Pulwama attack. “We feared a reaction from Modi as his popularity as going down. We were afraid that India may not conduct any misadventure,” told Shah.

“No other person has mindset similar to Modi. A large faction in India does not want war to happen. The US and Taliban are negotiating. Keeping this in view, Pakistan does not want war on the eastern border,” stressed Qureshi.

He reiterated that no international pressure was present on Pakistan to release Indian Air Force pilot Abhinandan Varthaman.

“This is a great gesture shown by Imran Khan. The protection of Shakirullah was the duty of Indian jail authorities but the failed to do so. We did what has to be done. However; India did not fulfill its responsibility,” he declared.

Qureshi went on to say that the House is in order and a resolution was passed by the parliament unanimously.

“Pakistan is playing its role for peace. Majority PPP members said that attending OIC meeting will affect the message of unity. We also told this to Asif Ali Zardari. He maintained that the government should have contacted him directly,” maintained Qureshi.

The foreign minister also hailed the role of parliament and Pakistan Air Force (PAF) in the current situation.