LAHORE : Residents of Sadiq Street, Katch Ferozepur Road, Lahore, have called upon the WAPDA XEN, Samanabad Division, t replace the transformer of their locality to rid them of frequent power failures.

Those who have signed the application for the purpose are: Yasin Butt, Malik Ashfaq, Sheikh Munir, Abid Qureshi, Abdur Rahim Butt, Sheikh Usman and others.

They say that their transformer doesn’t have the capacity to take the load, because of which power interruptions are witnessed every now and then. The summer season is always very torturous for the entire locality, they say.

They have called upon the XEN to replace the transformer without delay.