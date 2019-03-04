Share:

PR ISLAMABAD - Young fashion designer Kyinat Motla exhibited yesterday her spring collections at a one-day exhibition arranged here at Ensemble Islamabad. Despite rain and cold weather, a large number of people most women turned up to the venue to witness the dress collections with the brand name “Paaru” having soft designs, soothing colours and silk fabric of hand embroidery as well as print. Paaru is a fashion line by young Swiss-Pakistani designer Kyinat Motla, who is a graduate from Parsons, New York.

After this exhibition, Kyinat plans to organize her next display in Geneval. She said that her family has encouraged a lot in launching my brand especially in Pakistan. Even the response from public and visitors is very encouraging. About the future plans, she disclosed that she has a plan to expand her business after thorough study of the market potential. However, on initial stages, she said, organizing one-day exhibitions is her focus.