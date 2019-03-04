Share:

GN BRADFORD - Zayn Malik has declared his love for Gigi Hadid , two months after they were rumoured to have split, sparking rumours they may have reconciled. Zayn Malik has declared his love for Gigi Hadid , two months after they were rumoured to have split. The ‘Pillowtalk’ hitmaker and the 23-year-old model have been in an on and off relationship for some time after they first split in March last year, just over two years since they started dating in November 2015. But after it was reported they’d split yet again in January, Zayn has seemingly confirmed they are back together, as he tweeted a declaration of love for the beauty on Saturday (02.03.19).

Gigi and the former One Direction star - who left the group in March 2015, before the band took an indefinite hiatus at the end of that year - were said to have split at the start of January, but it sources said at the time that a reunion could still be on the cards.

An insider said: ‘’They’re done. They could get back together, but it’s over for now. She cut herself off from all her friends every time they were together. She focused all her time and energy on him, but it just got to be too much.’’

Following their first split in March, the ‘Dusk Till Dawn’ singer posted on Twitter to insist he and Gigi - who rekindled their romance just a few months later - would always remain friends.

He wrote: ‘’Gigi and I had an incredibly meaningful, loving and fun relationship and I have a huge amount of respect and adoration for Gigi as a woman and a friend. She has such an incredible soul. I’m grateful to all of our fans for respecting this difficult decision and our privacy at this time, we wish this news could have come from us first. We love you all. xZ (sic)’’

And last year following their reconciliation, Zayn admitted he doesn’t like to ‘’label’’ his relationship.

He said: ‘’I’m really thankful that I met her ... We’re adults. We don’t need to put a label on it, make it something for people’s expectations. I had a very negative outlook on things [while recording my first solo album]. That might have been adolescence or testosterone or whatever the f**k was running through my body at the time. She’s helped me to look at things from a positive angle.’’