Lahore - Before the PSL match in Lahore, CCPO Zulfiqar Hameed issued final instructions to the field force. Chairing the field officers’ meeting at Police Lines Qila Gujar Singh, he said that special security arrangements had been made for the final phase of the PSL event in Lahore. The meeting was also attended by DIG Operations Rai Babar Saeed and SSP Operations Mohammad Naveed. “More than 10,000 police officers and personnel were deployed on the occasion of the Quetta Gladiators and Lahore Qalandars match,” the CCPO said. Lahore police have decided that on the occasion of every match, no vehicle could enter the parking lot without checking, he said. Cricket fans must display stickers on their cars. Zulfiqar Hameed said that domestic and foreign players would only move in bulletproof vehicles. Security would remain high alert during the match and on the players’ route. “Dolphin, Elite and PRU teams will be constantly patrolling around the stadium,” he said. Speaking on the occasion, DIG Operations Rai Babar Saeed said that the security arrangements of the match were fully ready. Citizens would suffer the least on Main Boulevard Gulberg and adjacent streets. “We are providing security to players and spectators according to default SOPs,” said the DIG.