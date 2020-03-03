Share:

ISLAMABAD-At least 25 police officers have been issued show-cause notices over poor performance, according to the officials.

Deputy Inspector General of Police (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed has directed to serve show-cause notices to 25 officers over poor investigation and warned 10 others to improve the performance. They were admonished for not having up to the mark performance. DIG (Operations) Waqar-ud-Din Syed chaired a meeting to review performance of investigation officers of city police zone in a meeting held here at Rescue-15 office. Superintendent of Police City Sarfraz Ahmed Virk, SDPOs and SHOs of city zone police were also present on the occasion. Syed scrutinised the performance of each police officer and directed to transfer two investigation officers to other division over poor performance. He told the meeting that those showing poor performance would be repatriated from the Operations Division. He also asked the officers to improve their performance otherwise strict action would be taken against them. He said security of life and property of the citizens is top priority of the police. He further asked the officers to accelerate action against drug-peddlers, absconders, and other criminals involved in heinous crimes, according to the officials.

DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed awarded prize and commendation certificates to an investigation officer over good performance. He also gave deadline of 15 days to all the police officers to ensure effective policing and said those showing good performance would continue to serve at police stations.

The DIG (Operations) said that accountability process would continue and those showing good performance would be awarded. He also directed for effective crackdown and operation in the city against drug pushers, bootleggers, proclaimed offenders, court absconders and professional alm-seekers. He also directed to ensure effective action against those having illegal weapons. Waqar Uddin Syed said that such meetings would be held in each Police Zone and performance of each police official would be reviewed on merit.