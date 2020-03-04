Share:

KARACHI - District East police have been accused of providing facilitation to the land grabbers.

In a letter to Gulshan-e-Iqbal division police on Tuesday, the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) accused the police of facilitating grabbing of the state land in Scheme 33 of the port city.

In the letter, ACE Deputy Director Zameer Abbasi reminds the Gulshan-e-Iqbal division SP that he had been categorically intimated about status of the land as a state land and that he was supposed to safeguard interests of the state by protecting it from the grabbers.

The letter adds that contrary to the request, not only one party was facilitated through the registration of a slanted FIR, enabling them to be called an aggrieved party having a pretentious right over the land, but they were supported by police officials on ground to occupy the land under investigation.

The letter further reads that sufficient evidence has poured in indicating involvement of police officers, misuse of police and arbitrary swing in into matter under a deal.

“Such demeanor is a cognizable offence under the Anti- Corruption Establishment and accountability laws and rules,” the letter adds.

It is further stated in the letter that the police were therefore required to offer evidence and take a logical stance, if any, while elaborating on the ground position with respect to the land whether occupied by someone, especially under the patronage of concerned police officials. “Also, why action be not initiated against the abettors under the law,” the letter asks.

It has been learnt that after acquiring the state land, the grabbers gave it a fake title.

It should be mentioned here that several notices, including a contempt plea, have been issued by the Sindh High Court to Deputy Inspector General District East Amir Farooqi, DSP Khawaja Moinuddin and SHO Sacchal over police’s alleged facilitation of illegal occupation of lands in Scheme 33 in Karachi.

PAD head office inaugurated

Special Assistant to Sindh CM on the Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar has said that Sindh is the first province of Pakistan, which has issued driving licences to the persons with impaired hearing which shows that the Sindh government has taken practical steps to bring betterment in the lives of these persons.

This he said while speaking as a chief guest here at the inaugural ceremony of Head Office of Pakistan Association of the Deaf (PAD) at PECHS Sharae Faisal on Tuesday.

On this occasion, Mrs Shamim Khalid, Patron, Irfan Mumtaz Chairman, Asif Amin Farooqui, and other office-bearers of Pakistan Association of the Deaf (PAD) were also present.

He also visited various sections of PAD and appreciated the performance of the Association.

He was informed that Pakistan Association of the Deaf (PAD) had been working for the welfare of people with impaired hearing since 1987.

The Special Assistant to the CM added, “Hearing impaired persons are an essential part of the society. It is our duty to facilitate them and encourage them to work as normal citizens.

Issuing driving licences to them is a big change in their lives and a big achievement on the part of the Sindh government as well.”

He said that differently abled people are beautiful creation of The Almighty Allah, and we must respect them and behave with them with great love and care and also enable them to become a useful part of the society.