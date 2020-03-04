Share:

SYLHET - Hosts Bangladesh clinched the three-match ODI series 2-0 beating Zimbabwe by four runs in keenly contested second match at Sylhet International Stadium on Tuesday.

Tamim Iqbal hammered record-breaking 158 runs and was adjudged player of the match. Zimbabwe needed to score six runs in the last ball, but Donald Tiripano managed only one run off Al Amin Hossain who conceded 14 runs in the previous five balls of the last over.

Zimbabwe offered some serious scare to the Tigers while chasing a big total of 322 runs. In the eighth wicket stand, Tinotenda Mutombodzi and Tiripano posted 80 runs, the biggest eighth-wicket partnership in ODIs in Bangladesh, with some powerful batting display. They were the main thread for Bangladesh in this game.

Bangladesh batted first after winning the toss and posted a massive total of 322 runs riding on the record-breaking knock of 158 from Tamim Iqbal. In reply, Zimbabwe lost three wickets before posting 100 runs on the board. While Regis Chakbva (2), Brendan Taylor (11) and Sean Williams (14) failed to come up with a perfect reply, Tinashe Kamunhukamwe was firm at the other end of the wicket. He hit 51 off 70 balls with five fours and two sixes before falling prey to Taijul Islam.

After losing four wickets for 102, Zimbabwe displayed a tremendous batting show riding on the bats of Wesley Madhevere (52 off 57 with five fours), Sikandar Raza (66 off 57 with five fours and two sixes) and Donald Tiripano (55 off 28 with two fours and five sixes). In the 5th wicket stand, Raza and Wesley posted 81 runs, which helped Zimbabwe crawl back in to the game. Taijul removed Wesley to earn a breakthrough for the Tigers. But in the eighth-wicket, Mutombodzi and Tiripano came up with another thread which was also broken by Taijul.

In the last two overs, Zimbabwe needed 34 runs. Shafiul Islam conceded 14 runs in the 49th overs. Zimbabwe needed 20 in the last over in which they managed 15 and lost the game by four runs with Tiripano remained unbeaten for 55 off 28. Taijul bagged three wickets for the Tigers conceding 52 runs while Mashrafe Bin Mortaza, Shaiful, Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Al Amin took one wicket each.

Earlier, Tamim show helped the Tigers post 322 runs for eight in 50 overs, their highest against Zimbabwe. After completing his century off 106 balls, Tamim ended on 158 off 136 with 20 fours and three sixes. It was his 12th century in ODI cricket. He scored his previous ton 20 months ago.

Bangladesh lost their first wicket when Liton Das backed on nine. They lost their second wicket due to run out again when Najmul Hossain Shanto returned to the dressing room for six. However, in the third wicket stand, Mushfiqur Rahim and Tamim Iqbal added 87 runs. This stand was broken when Mushfiqur Rahim fell for 55 off 50 balls with the help of six fours. In the fourth wicket stand, Tamim and Mahmudullah Riyad added 106 runs to the board. Mahmudullah was a bit slow in the wicket compared to Tamim. He fell for 41 off 57 balls with three fours.

Mohammad Mithun, remained unbeaten for 32 off 18 balls with three fours and one six. But Mehidy Hasan Miraz (5), Mahsrafe Bin Mortaza (1) and Taijul Islam (0)- failed to accompany him properly.

BRIEFS SCORES

Bangladesh 322 for 8 (Iqbal 158, Tiripano 2-55) beat Zimbabwe 318 for 8 (Raza 66, Tiripano 55 not out, Islam 3-52) by four runs.