Ottawa - Canada on Monday asked travelers arriving from Iran -- one of the countries hardest hit by the new coronavirus epidemic -- to self-isolate at home for 14 days, even if they are not exhibiting any symptoms. Health au­thorities asked Canadians to avoid any non-essen­tial travel to Iran and the northern region of Italy, which have both emerged as major hotspots for the infection. The respiratory illness has killed 66 peo­ple in Iran with more than 1,500 confirmed infections. Many cases in Canada had been linked to the Iran outbreak, Canadian chief medical officer Theresa Tam told reporters. Canada had 27 confirmed cases of COVID-19 infection as of Monday evening.