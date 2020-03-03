Share:

ISLAMABAD-In continuation of operation against violations building by-laws and Islamabad Building and Zoning Regulations 2005 in different housing societies, the Capital Development Authority’s (CDA) has sealed 19 more commercial buildings on Tuesday. These premises were sealed in Jinnah Garden Housing Society situated in Zone-V of Islamabad.

The operation was conducted by the Building Control Directorate-II with assistance of Islamabad Capital Administration (ICT) while participated by the Enforcement Directorate of the Authority, Islamabad Police and other concerned formations.

During the operation conducted on Tuesday, teams of Building Control Directorate-II sealed 19 premises in Jinnah Garden Zone-V, which include buildings constructed on plot No.251, 252, 229, 228 & 230 in Civic Centre, C-1, plot No.58 and 160 in Civic Centre, C-2, plot No.189, 190, 199 and 247 in Civic Centre C-5, plot No.205, 206 and 207 in Civic Centre C-6 while plot No. 135, in Civic Centre, C-7 and plot No.119, 160, 09 and 170 in Civic Centre, C-8 street.