Share:

ISLAMABAD - Central Development Working Party (CDWP) on Tuesday approved 12 projects worth Rs170.253 billion including the project of Prime Minister Knowledge Economy Task Force Initiatives worth Rs12460 million.

Central Development Working Party (CDWP) meeting on Tuesday presided over by Planning Commission Deputy Chairman Mohammad Jehanzeb Khan approved seven 7 projects worth Rs12.23 billion and recommended five projects worth Rs158.230 billion to ECNEC for consideration.

Planning Secretary Zafar Hasan, senior officials from federal and provincial governments were also present in the meeting. Projects related to Energy, Higher Education, Information Technology, Science & Technology, Transport & Communications and Water Resources were presented in the meeting.

A project related to energy presented in the meeting namely “Evacuation of Power from 660 MW Lucky Electric Coal Fired Power Plant at Port Qasim” worth Rs1315.15 million was approved by CDWP.

This project object is interconnection of 660 MW Electrical Coal Fired Power Plant near Power Qasim with the National Grid System for transfer of power to upcountry load centers by construction of 500 kV double circuit transmission line.

Two projects related to Higher Education were presented in the meeting. First project titled “Establishment of National Center of Industrial Biotechnology for Pilot manufacturing of Bio- Products Using Synthetic Biology and Metabolic Engineering Technology” worth Rs1439.775 million was approved in the meeting.

The project envisages establishing National Center of Industrial Biotechnology at PIMS- AAUR, main campus, Rawalpindi that can provide direct value addition to natural products isolated from plants and those derived from microbial origin.

The second project of Higher Education was “Smart University Transformation through Smart Classrooms) Phase-1)” worth Rs2330.56 million was also approved in the meeting.

A project related to Information Technology was presented in the meeting namely “Extension of Islamabad Hospital HMIS (Hospital Management Information System) and Networking Facilities to Children Hospital” worth Rs59.732 million was approved by CDWP.

Two projects related to Science & Technology was presented namely “Advanced Skills Development through International Scholarships (phase-1) A Prime Minister Knowledge Economy Task Force Initiatives” worth Rs12460 million recommended to ECNEC and second project namely “Pak University of Engineering &Emerging Technology (PIEET)” worth Rs3281.00 million were approved in the meeting.

Five projects related to Transport & Communication were presented in the meeting. First project namely “Construction of Road from Nagar Sharif to Suntsar (54 km)” worth Rs1256.97 million was approved by CDWP.

The revised project envisaged construction of 54 km long and 4 m wide single carriage way with provision of 2 m wide shoulders from Nagor Sharif to Suntsar in Gwadar District.

The second project was “Dualization and Rehabilitation of DG Khan- DI Khan Section (208.19km)” worth Rs53354.46 million referred to ECNEC.

The main objective of the project was the contraction of additional 2 –lanes and widening/ rehabilitation of existing 2-lane carriageway of DG Khan- DI-Khan Section of Indus highway N-55.

Third project namely “Construction of Rajanpur- DG Khan Section As 4-Lane Highway of N-55 (121.59km)” worth Rs33946.670 million , another project titled “Indus Highway (N-55) Additional Carriageway Project (Shikarpur- Rajanpur Section) Length 221.95 km” worth Rs47512.860 million were referred to ECNEC.

The last project of Transport & Communications titled “Operationalization of Green Line BRTS and Installation of Integrated Intelligent Transport” worth Rs. 10956.16 million was referred to ECNEC.

A project related to Water Resources titled “Increasing Storage Capacity and Improvement in Command area of Tanda Dam District Kohat” worth Rs2545.55 million was approved by CDWP.

Five concept clearance proposals were also considered and cleared for donor financing.