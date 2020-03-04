Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Tuesday reviewed 289 schemes of Rs56.29 billion started in three districts, Malir, East and Central of the Karachi division.

The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary Mumtaz Shah, provincial ministers, Nisar Khuhro, Shabbir Bijarani, Saeed Ghani, Syed Nasir Shah, Murtaza Wahab, Chairman P&D M. Waseem, PSCM Sajid Jamal Abro, Secretary Finance Hassan Naqvi, Secretary Local Government Roshan Shaikh, Secretary Schools and Secretary Colleges, MD water Board Asadullah Khan, elected representatives and special assistants of the area.

The chief minister said that the elected representatives and government functionaries had to monitor the quality of ongoing development works and their pace so that these could be completed in time. “We have to give ownership to each and every scheme in the public interest,” he said.

Malir

In District Malir, 123 schemes of Rs19.1 billion are in progress against which Rs5.54 billion or 29 percent of funds have been released while the utilization is Rs2.25 billion which is 41 percent of the total release.

In Malir there are 12 schemes of Rs162.28 million for which 70 percent funds have been released in one go and most likely these would be completed by the end of the current financial year.