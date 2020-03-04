Share:

QUETTA (PR): The Ministry of Commerce and Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) organised an awareness seminar on the 2nd phase of China-Pakistan Free Trade Agreement, at a local hotel. The seminar was one of the many from a series of seminars being organised by the Ministry of Commerce and TDAP across the country to disseminate the trade and export opportunities arising out of CPFTA-II, which has become operational. Dr Muhammad Hamid Ali, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Commerce, Islamabad welcomed the distinguished guests. Speaking on the occasion, he briefed the audience about the 2nd phase of CPFTA, which offers an enhanced market access to Pakistan.