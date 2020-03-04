Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that ‘coronavirus’ of corruption has weakened the foundations of the country.

In a statement, he made it clear that the elimination of corruption was the priority agenda of the incumbent government. The people remained deprived even the basic necessities of life due to the corruption of the past governments. Even the children were fully aware of the corruption of the corrupt rulers and the only way to move forward was to eliminate corruption at every level, he added.

The Chief Minister emphasized that across-the-board accountability would help the country to achieve its real destination. The incumbent government was the most transparent in the history of the country, he reiterated. It was worthwhile that Prime Minister Imran Khan had destroyed the idols of corruption and the PTI government was fully committed to eradicating corruption under his leadership, concluded the Chief Minister.

CM needs Lahore clean, orders round-the clock working

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has directed the best cleanliness arrangements in Lahore adding that cleanliness system should be improved by working round the clock. He directed that solid waste should be timely removed and effective monitoring be ensured as well. He further directed to early dispose of administrative, financial and legal matters adding that cleanliness system should be further improved by dividing Lahore into different zones. The new cleanliness system should be better than the past, he added. The provincial metropolis should appear neat and clean and the citizens may not face any difficulty in this regard.

The Chief Minister chaired a high-level meeting at his office on Tuesday in which cleanliness arrangements for Lahore city, the future model and affairs pertaining to Lahore Waste Management Company were reviewed. Secretary Local Govt gave a briefing about the new model of cleanliness. Advisor PHA Asif Mahmood, Chairman LWMC Riaz Hameed Chaudhry, Secretary Local Govt. and others also attended the meeting.

CM holds marathon meeting

with DG Khan MNAs and MPAs

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar held a five hours marathon meeting with MNAs and MPAs of DG Khan division at 90-SQA on Tuesday. The meeting reviewed the development projects in various constituencies and discussed problems related to the division.

The parliamentarians also put forth proposals for upcoming Annual Development Programme. Talking on this occasion, the CM said that development work would be done in consultation with MNAs and MPAs of the area and added that 35 percent funds had been allocated for the Southern Punjab. He further stated that ban was also imposed to transfer these funds to some other projects or city and assured that the promise of setting up Southern Punjab Secretariat would be fulfilled.

Buzdar informed that flood protection embankment would be constructed in Muzaffargarh and repair and maintenance of Muzaffargarh-Alipur and Alipur to Saitpur Road Project would be included in the next ADP.

“I have recently visited Layyah and the prospect of setting up university in Layyah city will be reviewed,” he added. Chief Minister directed to initiate indiscriminate action against criminals in DG Khan division and further directed to submit a report to his office after the elimination of major criminal gangs. He said that protection of life and property of people be ensured and police should ensure to redress the complainants forthwith. The police and administrative officers had been given free hand and they should work hard to solve public problems, he added.

“I need results as merit has only been ensured in the Punjab province. No one will be allowed to violate merit and every possible step will be taken to remove the backwardness of Rajanpur, Jampur and Rojhan. I have full understanding of problems relating to backward areas,” Sardar Usman Buzdar said.

The CM said that start of wheat procurement campaign in Rajanpur and DG Khan would be commenced earlier than other cities and the establishment of Girls College Project in Rojhan would be included in the next ADP.

The CM announced to hold inquiry of irregularities in Municipal Committee Rojhan and asked CMIT to submit its report after carrying out investigation. He announced that new Arazi Centres would be made functional soon in Muzaffargarh at the level of Qanoongoi. He directed to identify land for the establishment of new parks in South Punjab and added that comprehensive consolidation policy would be formulated as it was needed to settle consolidation matters in the whole province. He said that water filtration plants would be setup according to local needs under Aab Pak Authority and announced to visit Rajanpur soon.

Consultation process with MNAs and MPAs would be continued as such direct contacts had yielded positive results, the CM vowed. Usman Buzdar further stated that Assembly Members should indicate corruption and corrupt elements would be given stern punishments. Law and order situation in DG Khan should be made exemplary.

Chief Minister also directed to complete induction process of lower staff at the earliest. “We will also formulate a concrete mechanism in order to provide water to the tail end,” concluded Usman Buzdar.

Those who met with the Chief Minister included Federal Minister Zartaj Gull, Shabbir Ali, Chief Whip National Assembly Amir Dogar, Provincial Ministers Muhammad Mohsin Laghari, Sardar Husnain Bahadur Dareshak, Deputy Speaker Punjab Assembly Sardar Dost Muhammad Mazari, Members National Assembly Sardar Nasrullah Khan Dareshak, Amir Talal Gopang, Abdul Majeed Khan, Niaz Ahmed Jhagr, Sardar Muhammad Khan Laghari, Sardar Jafer Khan Laghari, Sardar Riaz Mahmood Khan Mazari, Advisor Muhammad Hanif Patafi, Advisor Abdul Hayi Dasti, Special Assistant Syed Rafaqat Ali Gillani, Members Provincial Assembly Syed Abbas Ali Shah (Chief Whip Punjab Assembly), Nawabzada Mansoor Ahmed Khan, Muhammad Sabtain Raza, Raza Hussain Bukhari, Muhammad Aun Hameed, Mian Alamdar Abbas Qureshi, Niaz Hussain Khan, Muhammad Ashraf Khan Rind, Javed Akhter Lund, Mohsin Ata Khan Khosa, Sardar Ahmed Ali Khan Dareshak, Sardar Muhammad Muhayyuddin Khan Khosa, Malik Ahmed Ali Olak, Shahabuddin Khan, Lala Muhammad Tahir, Sardar Farooq Amanullah Dareshak and Sardar Muhammad Awais Khan Dareshak. Chief Secretary, Inspector General Police, Senior Member Board of Revenue, Chairman CMIT, Secretaries of concerned departments, Commissioner, RPO DG Khan, Deputy Commissioners and DPOs of DG Khan, Muzaffargarh, Layyah and Rajanpur were also present on this occasion.