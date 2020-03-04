Share:

Lahore - Body of a 2nd year student was recovered from a toilet in the academy where he was enrolled to seek education as family members and police officials spent several hours in search of the boy who had gone missing under mysterious circumstances.

The horrible incident occurred at a corner of ever-busy Wahdat Road where a popular private education centre, Unique Academy, had set up one of its branches and hundreds of students, both girls and boys, came here daily to seek education in various disciplines.

22-year-old Naeem was a resident of Nawankot area. He was preparing for forthcoming exams. The security camera installed at the vicinity captured him entering the toilt at 9:45AM on Monday. The family failing to find their dear one got the police alarmed in the wee hours of Tuesday. The police started its working from the academy, which was reported to have provided no cooperation to the victim’s family, and the boy was eventually found dead and his body after evidence collection done was shifted to mortuary for autopsy.

The academy insisted before the police that it could have been a heart attack that led to the boy’s death. However, the family members suspected torture and alleged the academy’s security personnel of having involvement in the incident what they were describing a murder after torture.

Three dead, 10 injured in Lahore bus-car collision

At least three people died and 10 others were injured in collision between two over speeding vehicles here on Tuesday.

Rescue sources said that the accident took place on Motorway near Faizpur Interchange in Lahore where a passenger bus and a private car collided with each other. Three people died in the accident while 10 others were injured in the accident.

The rescue teams reached the scene and shifted the bodies and injured to hospital for medico-legal formalities.

The police impounded both vehicles and after registering a case into the incident have started an investigation.

191 criminals caught, recovery includes cash and kind

Lahore Police (Iqbal Town Division) in its crackdown against the criminals arrested as many as 191 criminals and recovered 14 pistols, 01 gun, bullets, more than 02kg Charas, 01kg and 100grm opium and 206 liters of liquor.

SP Allama Iqbal Town Division Captain (Retired) Muhammad Ajmal had directed concerned DSPs and SHOs to take strict action against criminal gang. Accordingly Allama Iqbal Town Division Police busted 05 gangs and arrested their 11 members along with recoveries worth more than 11 Lac and 84 thousand rupees from them. Police also recovered thousands of rupees from the 43 criminals in its successful action against gamblers.

Moreover 17 proclaimed and court offenders of A and B categories in cases of theft, cheques’ dishonor, fraud and other crimes were arrested. Allama Iqbal Town Division Police also arrested 88 criminals for violating Kite Flying, Aerial Firing, Begging, Price Control, Loudspeaker and Tennant Acts.