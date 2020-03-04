Share:

LONDON - England players will not be shaking hands on their tour of Sri Lanka and will use fist bumps instead to greet each other following the coronavirus outbreak, skipper Joe Root said. Root’s team were laid low by flu and gastroenteritis in South Africa and are cautious following the coronavirus outbreak that has killed over 3,000 people and infected more than 89,000 globally. “After the illnesses that swept through the squad in South Africa, we are well aware of the importance of keeping contact to a minimum,” Root told reporters before flying to Sri Lanka on Monday night for a two-Test series. “We’ve been given some really sound and sensible advice from our medical team to help prevent spreading germs and bacteria.”