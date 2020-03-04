Share:

EU Ambassador in Pakistan Androulla Kaminara called on Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi in Islamabad on Wednesday.

Matters pertaining to trade and political cooperation between Pakistan and the European Union were discussed in the meeting.

The Foreign Minister highlighted grave human rights violations by Indian army in occupied Kashmir.

He also apprised the EU Ambassador about the Indian government's discriminatory Citizenship Amendment Act.

The EU Ambassador appreciated Pakistan's strong commitment regarding action plan of Financial Action Task Force (FATF).

She also assured to provide technical facilities to Pakistan in this regard.