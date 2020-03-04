Share:

ATTOCK-A girl was killed while four others including two women were injured in collision between a rickshaw and a tractor on Mirza Road in limits of Attock Police Station.

The injured were identified as Mohammad Umer, Allah Yar, Zetoun Bibi, Mahnoor Bibi and Rasheeda. All the injured were shifted to DHQ hospital by Rescue 1122. Later, 14-year-old Mahnoor Bibi was shifted to Rawalpindi where she succumbed to her injuries.

Police have registered a case against the tractor driver who managed to flee from the crime scene successfully.