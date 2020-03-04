Share:

ISLAMABAD - PM Imran Khan on Tuesday said that the incumbent government has focused on reviving sick industrial units and promoting the SMEs, as they are essential for wealth creation and generation of employment opportunities. The Prime Minister made these remarks at a meeting with a delegation of prominent bankers of the country. Adviser to PM on Finance Dr. Abdul Hafeez Shaikh, Adviser to PM on Institutional Reforms Dr. Ishrat Hussain, Governor State Bank of Pakistan Syed Reza Baqir and senior officials of the Government were present during the meeting. The bankers apprised the Prime Minister about the issues concerning banking sector in terms of financing for accelerating the economic activities aimed at wealth creation and presented various suggestions to overcome issues being encountered. PM Imran Khan welcomed the proposals of the banking community particularly those related to the revival of the sick industrial units. The Prime Minister stated that the government is working relentlessly for economic growth and sustained positive sentiments, domestically as well as externally. The PM highlighted human resource potential of the country with enterprising youth in majority; we need to channelize their energies through skill development thereby enabling them to contribute towards economic development.

The prime minister appreciated the proposals of the delegation and assured maximum facilitation.