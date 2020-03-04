Share:

KOHAT - Inspec­tor Healthcare Com­mission Latif Khan conducted raids at sev­eral places and sealed X-Ray system in a pri­vate medical centre for being operated by non-qualified personnel.

During inspection, the inspector health­care commission di­rected concerned staff to maintain hygiene standards at all units in the health facility and provide quality service delivery to patients.

He directed Khyber Medical Centre to make proper arrangements for medical waste disposal besides displaying rate list of the services of­fered to patients.

He also issued notice to the medical centre for renewal of its registra­tion. Similarly Dr Razia was served notice for re­newal of registration. The inspector also checked attendance register and observed blood transfu­sion, expiry and disposal systems in the centre and directed for making fur­ther improvement.