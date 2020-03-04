Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Tuesday turned down the petitions challenging eligibility of three PTI MNAs including Maleeka Ali Bokhari, Tashfeen Safdar and Kanwal Shauzab.

A single bench of IHC comprising Justice Aamer Farooq announced the verdict reserved earlier in three identical petitions filed by the petitioners including PML-N MNAs Shaishta Pervaiz and Tahira Bukhari and two other petitioners Abdullah Khan and Chaudhary Mehmood Ali Hashim.

The petitioners prayed to the court that the three MNAs did not meet the criteria to hold membership of the Parliament under Article 62, 63 of the Constitution as they hid information in their nomination papers.

They had claimed in their pleas that MNA Maleeka Bokhari was not eligible to contest general election as she was holding dual nationality at the time of submission of her nomination papers. The petition stated that she submitted her nomination papers on June 10, 2018 and left the British nationality on June 11.

The petitioner also alleged MNA Tashfeen Safdar for hiding information related to her dual nationality in her nomination papers.

They claimed that the MNA had surrendered the dual nationality in 2013 and in an affidavit she said that she neither hold dual nationality, nor applied for it.

The other petition filed by Shaishta Pervaiz said that the third MNA Kanwal Shauzab had given wrong information in documents to shift her vote in Rawalpindi from Islamabad. Shaishta’s petition said that Shauzab lives in Islamabad, but when she contested the Senate elections she provided wrong information to the ECP regarding her permanent residence.

The petition requested the court to direct the ECP to remove her for not being honest and righteous.

Another similar petition was moved by Abdullah Khan and Chaudhary Mehmood Ali Hashim. They filed the petition through their counsel Advocate Ahmad Raza Kasuri and cited ECP and the three MNAs elected on National Assembly seats reserved for women as respondents.

The petitioners stated in the petition that a report of FIA submitted to the ECP identified Maleeka as a holder of UK passport and furthermore, she vide her affidavit in support of the nomination papers confirmed that she had renounced her UK nationality and surrendered British passport through a declaration signed and stamped by the representative of UK Home Office dated June 11, 2018.

They added that Bukhari submitted her nomination papers on 10-6-18 and remained a dual national 11-6-2018 which indicates the fact that the respondent was still a dual national at 11-6-2018 which was the deadline notified by the ECP for submission of nomination papers.

Similarly, the petitioners said that Tashfeen Safdar had held a foreign passport which she surrendered on 25-3-2013. He added she ought to have disclosed her renunciation in the affidavit of her nomination papers dated 8-6-2018 while failure to do so tantamount to malafide, perjury and fabricating false evidence.