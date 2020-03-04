Share:

Lahore - Punjab Information Minister Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chauhan has said that Asif Zardari introduced the new method of money laundering through several showbiz actresses including Ayann Ali.

He said that Bilawal Zardari had no right to become a torch-bearer of freedom of speech unless killers of deceased journalist Aziz Memon belonging to Pakistan People’s Party were put behind the bars.

Talking to media on the occasion of tree plantation campaign at Al-Hamra here on Tuesday, Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chauhan said that Sharif family’s front man Rana Mashood, in connivance with Hamza Shahbaz, made billions by using government influence in the poultry sector.

“Now Punjab’s infamous ‘Poultry Mafia’ is advising current government on how to reform education sector,” the minister asked. Quoting the official data released during the N-League era, he said that seven Lac children left schools in the last ten years.

Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chauhan said that more than 21,000 students had re-entered the schools after the introduction of Insaf Afternoon schools program while the Teachers’ Licensing Act had been introduced for the first time to keep the expertise and performance of teachers up to date.

Minister Information added that by introducing E-transfer policy, the government had not only restored the dignity of teachers but had also effectively stopped annual corruption of three to four billions.

Talking about performance of Higher Education department in the province, Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chauhan said that the government was currently working on establishing eight new universities, while one university meeting international standards was going to be launched in each division as well. He emphasized that by the end of this fiscal year, four-year BS Honors program would be launched in more than 100 colleges across the province.

Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chauhan said that Bilawal Bhutto’s father, who called the PTI government hypocritical on IMF issue, formed the government on fake-will of late Benazir Bhutto.

General Pervez Musharraf had freed Pakistan from the IMF, but the PPP government led by Asif Zardari in the Centre, re-trapped Pakistan in the clutches of IMF. Calling the father-son duo corrupt to the core, Chohan said that People’s Party was trying unsuccessfully to hold public meetings in Punjab on rental workers.

Expressing his views regarding the plantation campaign, he said that Prime Minister Imran Khan understood the impacts of global warming. PTI government, therefore, had so far planted more than 2 Crore plants in connection with Imran Khan’s Billion Tree Tsunami project.