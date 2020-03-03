Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Embassy of Japan yesterday installed an electric wheelchair lift for the stairs at the entrance of consular building here.

The embassy statement said, “In the pursuit of a barrier-free Embassy and for better accessibility of physically handicapped persons visiting the Embassy premises, the Embassy of Japan, after installing a slope at the entrance of main building last September, has now installed an electric wheelchair lift for the stairs at the entrance of consular building.”

Matsuda Kuninori, Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan and Muhammad Shafiqur Rehman, President of Milestone Society for the Special Persons, who was invited as guest of honour, inaugurated the newly installed electric wheelchair lift. The installation of the lift for wheelchairs realises a more convenient and accessible Embassy and enables physically handicapped persons more easily to apply for a visa.

Ambassador Kuninori, while speaking on the occasion, said the Embassy of Japan, is continuing to provide support for persons with disabilities in Pakistan.

“Physically handicapped persons deserve more attention and support and Japan will continue helping them to become an active part of the society”. We would like to recognise this importance especially Japan is going to host Paralympics 2020 in Tokyo this summer, the Ambassador said.

Muhammad Shafiqur Rehman, President of Milestone Society for the Special Persons, expressing his views at the unveiling ceremony said that he was very delighted as his long-time dream has come true after the installation of an electric wheelchair lift for physically handicapped person’s barrier free entry inside the consular building.

He expressed gratitude to the ambassador for taking his personal interest into this longstanding request that has led to the early completion of the project.