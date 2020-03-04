Share:

KARACHI - Commissioner Iftikhar Shallwani, who is also the chairman of the Inquiry Committee formed to probe into the Keamari gas leakage incident, on Tuesday visited the areas affected by the incident.

The Superintendent of Police Keamari Dr Imran Khan and Assistant Commissioner Harbour Abdur Rahim Qureshi accompanied him on the occasion.

They briefed the commissioner about the incident in detail. The commissioner also visited the Railway Colony and Custom Colony during his tour, and met with members of families of the deceased.

He expressed his sorrow and grief over the loss of precious lives. The commissioner also visited the Pakistan International containers Terminal to inspect the berth.