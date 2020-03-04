Share:

Prime Minister Imran Khan has lauded Organization of Islamic Cooperation for extending unwavering support to the people of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, particularly in the aftermath of India’s unilateral and illegal actions of 5th of August last year.

He expressed these views while talking to OIC Secretary General’s Special Envoy on Jammu and Kashmir, Yousef M. Al Dobeay, who along with a high-level delegation called on him in Islamabad.

The Prime Minister emphasized that the people of Pakistan as well as Kashmiris look towards the OIC and Muslim Ummah for their active support in the resolution of Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with the relevant UN Security Council resolutions.

He reiterated OIC’s principled position on the internationally recognized Jammu and Kashmir dispute, which called for its peaceful settlement in accordance with the relevant UNSC resolutions and the wishes of the Kashmiri people.