ISLAMABAD (PR): Khushhali Microfinance Bank Limited (KMBL) enters the digital world in 2020 with the launch of its Internet Banking website. Customers will now be able to conduct financial and non-financial transactions on the go as per banking industry practices. Khushhali’s Internet Banking website will now allow customers to access services like secure intrabank funds transfer, hassle free bill payment (utility bills, mobile bills, insurance payments, top-ups, etc.), interbank funds transfer, mini statements, balance enquiry, and many other non-financial services from any place they like at any time of the day. The internet banking site can be accessed on https://login.khushhalibank.com.pk where users can avail the new digital banking experience from the comfort of their homes.