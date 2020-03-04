Share:

ATTOCK-Police recovered a newly-married girl from abductors after a gunbattle with them and arrested one of the kidnappers.

Different hideouts were being raided to arrest other accused who fled successfully.

Police sources said a newly-married girl had come to see her parents in village Boota along with her husband Mohammad Idrees. When she was going back along with her husband, four men - Inayat Ullah, Dilawar, Shahzad and Khawar - intercepted the couple on new Hattain Road and abducted the girl on gunpoint. The abductors shot and injured her husband who offered resistance.

Meanwhile, police were informed about the incident. Police taking timely action chased the culprits. The abductors opened fire on police party which was retaliated. Police intercepted the abductors vehicle and recovered the kidnapped girl arresting one of the accused identified as Dilawar.

Police sources said that different hideouts were being raided to arrest the remaining three accused after registration of a case against them.