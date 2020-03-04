Share:

PESHAWAR - The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) arrested an accused involved in blackmailing of former vice chancellor of Bannu University.

The FIA official said on Tuesday the accused named Johar Ejaz used to blackmail former VC of Bannu University for obtaining the post of university registrar and demanded an amount of Rs3 million. Over refusal of the demand, the ac­cused had also posted a video of the former VC on social media.

The former VC con­tacted FIA for an action against the blackmailer. Upon which a team of FIA arrested the accused and confiscated his cell phone and data for in­vestigation.