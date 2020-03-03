Share:

Rawalpindi-A 40-year-old woman along with her son was shot dead by her brother and brother-in-law in Mir Haider Colony Girja Road over marriage dispute within the limits of Police Station (PS) Saddar Bairooni here on Tuesday.

The killers identified as Ismail Khan and Mukhtar escaped from the crime scene after committing crime while police began investigation into double murder case besides moving the dead bodies to hospital for autopsy. The deceased have been identified as Shahi Zulfan and Arif.

According to available information, Mukhtar along with Ismail Khan arrived in the house of Shahi Zulfan and asked her to perform Nikah of her daughter with his son. However, the woman refused to accept the proposal by her brother-in-law, which made both the men infuriated. Mukhtar whipped out his pistol and opened indiscriminate firing killing the woman and her son Arif on the spot. The killers fled from the scene and the locals alerted the police about occurrence of double murder.

SHO PS Saddar Bairooni SI Nadim Zafar, when contacted, confirmed that two men shot dead a woman and her son over marriage dispute.

He said killers are on the run while police have registered murder case against them. He asserted that police would arrest the accused soon.