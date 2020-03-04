Share:

Lahore - SP National Highways & Motorway Police, Uthal Sector Shah Asad Khan said no compromise would be made in providing safe and secure travelling environment and extending timely and effective help to the road users travelling on national highways and motorways. He was addressing a Police Darbar at Uthal Beat West Zone. DSP Line Syed Farhan Ahmad, DSP Winder Beat Masroor Ch and other officers were also present on the occasion. The SP Shah Asad Khan said this was the only department of spectacular traditions upon which every Pakistani was proud and it was our prime responsibility to conserve the stateliness and honor of this department at every cost and with all means.

He said we would further raise the faith and confidence of the people which was the hall mark of this organization. The carrier planning & promotion system of NH&MP would further be improved and channelized. He further said providing help and guidance to the commuters, besides their counseling, was the hallmark of Motorway Police and it should be continued in all circumstances.

“The department is like our home. Hard work is the only way to make it better and prosperous,” added SP Shah Asad Khan.

The Sector Commander also listened to the problems faced by the officers and issued necessary instructions to redress their grievances.