The Planning and Development Board arranged a review meeting on the 4th Tripartite Portfolio Review Meeting 2020 with Asian Development Bank. Secretary P&D Imran Sikander Baloch and Country Director ADB Ms. Xiaohong Yang jointly chaired the review meeting.

As a keynote speaker, Secretary P&D Imran Sikandar Baloch emphasized on the new Development Paradigm and aligning the whole development process with the Punjab Growth Strategy. He further stated that the main focus of the current government is on Social Sector, Public Private Partnership, Economic Growth in the Industrial and Agricultural Sector. The current ongoing projects in collaboration with ADB will be delivered in their due time frame in Punjab, he added.

Country Director ADB Pakistan, Ms. Xiaohong Yang reviewed the progress of Punjab government for formulating the comprehensive Punjab Growth Strategy and also highlighted the key points of ADB strategy which is aligned with government’s development policy, Vision 2025 and plans of provincial government. She also added that the strategy covers all key areas that development partners are looking to collaborate with the government. She further pinpointed main parts, especially public-private partnerships where the ADB and Government of Punjab are working together and hoped that the up-coming projects will improve the lives of the citizens.

The session explored key areas of collaboration on poverty reduction and inclusive growth, infrastructure development, private sector development, environment and climate change, and regional cooperation and integration. On this occasion Secretary Irrigation Syed Ali Murtaza, Secretary Local Government Ahmad Javed Qazi, all Members of P&D Board and Senior Officials of Asian Development Bank also attended the meeting.