ISLAMABAD - Pakistan yesterday sought deportation of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif from the United Kingdom sending a letter to the concerned authorities in London.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi confirmed a letter was sent to London but did not reveal the details. “We (the government) have written a letter to UK. We will elaborate later (about the contents of the letter),” he told journalists here on the sidelines of a news conference with Organization of Islamic Cooperation Secretary General’s Special Envoy for Jammu and Kashmir Yousef M. Al Dobeay.

The letter was sent to the British government through the foreign ministry by Prime Minister (Imran Khan’s government.

Three-time prime minister Nawaz Sharif had departed for London in November on an eight-week medical bail in an air ambulance accompanied by his brother Shehbaz Sharif.

Despite the convictions for corruption, Sharif remains popular in Pakistan, and his health has dominated newspaper front pages and television channels in recent weeks.

Sharif was only allowed to leave after agreeing to a series of conditions preventing him seeking exile, including submitting periodic medical reports notarized by Pakistan’s embassy in London.

His travelling was made possible after the interior ministry issued a notification to remove his name from the Exit Control List. The notification said the decision was an ‘interim arrangement’ in the light of the Lahore High Court’s order.

Nawaz Sharif had been diagnosed with an immune system disorder, was recommended by doctors to go abroad as his condition continued to deteriorate despite treatment.

Government officials, quoting the letter, said Nawaz Sharif was convicted and he was no more on the bail, therefore, he should be deported to Pakistan.

Earlier, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan had said the federal government would approach British authorities seeking deportation of Nawaz Sharif. She had said the time had come to bring the PML-N supreme leader back to the country.

The PML-N had warned that they will also write letters to the US government for reopening of an “old case” against Prime Minister Imran Khan.