Share:

Lahore - A speeding Mazda truck attempting to make his way through crisscrossing all the lines and lanes at Shahdara Bridge over River Ravi hit to death a motorcyclist and badly injured two others here on Tuesday. Public somehow captured the driver and after giving him a good thrashing called the police which impounded the truck beside taking the man into custody. Scores of people reacting to negligent attitude of drivers, protested terribly and blocked the main thoroughfare while setting tyres ablaze. Traffic flow was witnessed at a complete halt and there were long queues of vehicles there. Traffic police had to apply a diversion but the situation lingered for several hours.