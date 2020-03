Share:

PESHAWAR - The Peshawar Electricity Supply Company (Pesco) Task Forces intensified crackdown against pow­er pilferage in Khyber Circle and removed 21 direct hooks from there.

Pesco teams carried out surprise raids in the areas come under 11KV Shiekh Mohammadi feeder and found one span LT con­ductor using for direct hooks. They removed 21 direct hocks and LT conductor. Pesco authori­ties warned strict action against consumers ac­quired illegal electricity connection.