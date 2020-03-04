Share:

The management of Punjab Industrial Estates Development and Management Company (PIEDMC) has decided to establish its own 32 megawatt grid station in Quaid-e-Azam Business Park to cater the initial needs of industrial units to be setup in this park.

The inauguration ceremony of QABP is to be held this month and it is excepted that the Prime Minister Imran Khan will lay its foundation stone.

According to sources in PIEDMC, the said park has already been provided electricity load of 1.2 megawatt, therefore any local or foreign industrial unit can setup its production unit right now and there will be no shortage of electric supply in this industrial park.

A source close to PIEDMC informed that the layout and design of the park has been restructured in order to accommodate all industrial sectors instead of only textile sector.

The infrastructure like roads, sewerage, water supply, multipurpose common facility Centre, provision of underground electricity construction is underway and according to initial estimate Rs. 25 billion will be spent on this.

The Chairman PIEDMC, Syed Nabeel Hashmi has confirmed that all arrangements to supply electricity to the upcoming industrial units to be setup in this park have completed and even right now supply of electricity can be guaranteed to any local or foreign industrialists, who wishes to setup their unit in this park.