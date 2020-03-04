Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed the provincial governments to take strict action against profiteers, adulterers and hoarders and ensure provision of edible items of daily use to people on affordable rates.

The PM also directed the governments to devise an effective mechanism for measuring demand and supply of edible items in the country to provide relief to the people.

Giving briefing to media about the decisions taken by the federal cabinet, which met here with Prime Minister Imran Khan in the chair yesterday, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Aashaq Awan said that provision of relief to the people is the government’s main priority.

She said that Minister of Energy Omar Ayub Khan presented a comprehensive roadmap on demand and supply of electricity, high rates of utility bills, circular debt and infrastructure and related issues.

The prime minister appreciated the performance of the energy minister. It was also informed that an effective legislation is being made to deal with power thieves. The prime minister took notice of the fact that big power thieves get away while small fish are caught. He directed for finding out-of-box solutions for energy losses and power distribution and to set medium and long term goals.

Dr. Firdous says decision to bring Nawaz back taken on medical board’s recommendations

Imran Khan decided that bill on Pakistan Medical Commission be passed on priority basis in cooperation with all political parties. Dr. Firdous Aashaq Awan revealed that Pakistan has formally written a letter to the UK authorities seeking extradition of former premier Nawaz Sharif. She said Nawaz had gone to London for treatment after furnishing an affidavit in the court.

She said the PML-N could not blame the government as the Sharif family had deposited surety bonds on the directives of the court.

She said the PML-N leader was misleading his workers. She said the medical board that had allowed Nawaz to travel abroad, was now saying that the recent reports submitted by his party showed that his health condition was satisfactory. “On the recommendations of the same board, the federal government has decided to bring Nawaz back to the country,” she said.

The Cabinet was also given a detailed briefing on the situation on Coronavirus in the country. so far, five cases of Coronavirus have been reported.

The cabinet emphasized to strengthen coordination between provinces to increase awareness among the people.

The cabinet was informed that all entry points to the country are being strengthened to screen the people coming into the country.

She said the federal cabinet has given approval of the appointment of Aslam Khanas as new Chairman Paksitan International Airline Board. She said cabinet has also approved to present the Pakistan Election Commission Report 2018 in National Assembly.

She said federal cabinet has refused the summary of one time import of Parazelian from India. She said the cabinet has also given approval to hand over the additional charge of Chairman State Life Corporation to Additional Secretary of Ministry of Commerce Tariq Huda. Federal cabinet also directed to expedite the process of the appointment of permanent Chairman of Corporation.

She said the federal cabinet has also given three-month extension in the services of member Water Abdul Zahir Khan and Member Power Wapda.

She said the PM has taken notice of the reports of corporal punishment to children in schools and directed the minister concerned to devise a course of action to stop this practice.