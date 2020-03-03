Share:

Rawalpindi-Police have resolved the mystery of blind murder cases of two children by arresting a 17-year-old predator from the limits of Police Station (PS Airport).

The accused identified as Zulfiqar Khan who was involved in killing Navid (9) and Areeb Ijaz (11) before sodomising them, disclosed City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas at a presser on Tuesday.

Addressing the press conference, CPO Muhammad Ahsan Younas said Zulfiqar Khan lured the two children Navid and Areeb Ijaz with pigeon and kites respectively in November 2019 and February 2020 and taken them into building. He said the accused first killed the children and then sodomised their dead bodies.

He said the accused was traced by the investigators through the CCTV footage. He stated that the most horrible fact of this case was that the accused shared his both crimes with his mother, adding that his mother and culprit also helped out the families of victim children during burial.

The CPO said it was also suggested during investigation that Zulfiqar was also assaulted sexually during his childhood by some men and police had taken one of his rapists into the custody for probe. He said the special investigation team formed by him under supervision of SSP Faisal Kamran and SP Potohar Syed Ali traced out the predator after hectic efforts. “The accused confessed his crime before investigators,” he said. The CPO added that police would produce substantial evidences before court to get the accused punished as per law for his heinous crimes.