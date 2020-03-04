Share:

Lahore - Lahore police have issued weekly reports of actions against suspicious and wanted vehicles. According to the spokesman of Lahore police, between February 22 and 29, 259 vehicles were monitored with the help of Safe City cameras while 84 wanted vehicles were seized. 28 Vehicles with Excise Verification Fixed 22 vehicles were cleared after verification, while 6 vehicles were sent to the police station for further action. In a week, 56 blacklisted vehicles were also seized. Similarly, 11 stolen vehicles were recovered. Police also seized 37 record-breaking vehicles and three used vehicles. CCPO Zulfiqar Hameed directed the Anti-Vehicle Lift Squad (AVLS) to expedite operations and said that verification of suspicious vehicles should be completed in a timely manner.