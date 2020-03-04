ISLAMABAD - President Dr Arif Alvi has asked the ambassador-designate of Pakistan to Germany, Dr Muhammad Faisal and Ambassador-designate of Pakistan to Poland, Malik Muhammad Farooq to make their efforts for promoting the tourism sector.
During their separate calls on the President here on Tuesday, Dr. Alvi directed the ambassador-designates to work for the enhancement of commercial relations with special focus on bilateral trade with the respective countries.
He said that Pakistan had a great potential in the area of tourism and asked the ambassador-designates to make their efforts for promoting the tourism sector.
He further stated that Pakistan offered attractive opportunities for investment in different areas, which must be highlighted to attract European investors. The President also asked the ambassador-designates to take special care of Pakistani Diaspora and address the issues being faced by them.