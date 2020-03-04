Share:

ISLAMABAD - President Dr Arif Alvi has asked the ambassa­dor-designate of Pakistan to Germany, Dr Mu­hammad Faisal and Ambassador-designate of Pakistan to Poland, Malik Muhammad Farooq to make their efforts for promoting the tour­ism sector.

During their separate calls on the President here on Tuesday, Dr. Alvi directed the ambas­sador-designates to work for the enhance­ment of commercial relations with special focus on bilateral trade with the respective countries.

He said that Pakistan had a great potential in the area of tourism and asked the ambassa­dor-designates to make their efforts for pro­moting the tourism sector.

He further stated that Pakistan offered at­tractive opportunities for investment in dif­ferent areas, which must be highlighted to at­tract European investors. The President also asked the ambassador-designates to take spe­cial care of Pakistani Diaspora and address the issues being faced by them.