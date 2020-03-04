Share:

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said Pakistan Super League (PSL) 5, has restored cricket in Pakistan and portrayed positive image of the country at the international level.

The pm was talking to Peshawar Zalmi’s players Hashim Amla and Darren Sammy, who called on him in Islamabad along with the franchise chairman Javed Afridi.

The meeting discussed PSL and matters related to restoration of cricket in the country. Terming the PSL-5, a successful tournament, the premier said the Pakistan Super League has rapidly changed and the response in Pakistan is awesome as compared to Dubai.

PM Imran Khan said his government will try to organise such events in the coming future too, so that masses could be provided entertainment.

It may be noted that on Tuesday, owner of Karachi Kings, Mr. Salman Iqbal along with the team management met PM Imran Khan in Islamabad.