Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Tuesday witnessed bearish trend as KSE 100 index closed at 39,199.68 points as compared to 39,296.30 points on the last working day with positive change of 96.62 points (0.25%). A total of 225,275,610 shares were traded compared to the trade 215,251,320 shares during the previous day, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs8.763billion as compared to Rs 9,066 billion during last trading day. As many as 361 companies’ transacted shares in the Stock Market on Monday, out of which 167 recorded gain and 176 sustained losses whereas the share price of 18 companies remained unchanged. The three top traded companies were, Maple Leaf with a volume of 20,914,500 shares and price per share of Rs26.09, Unity Foods Ltd with a volume of 20,499,500 and price per share of Rs13.73 and Hascol Petrol with a volume of 19,161,000 and price per share of Rs19.38.

The Pak Tobacco recorded the maximum increase of Rs 49.99 per share, closing at Rs1746.99 while Sanofi-Aventis was runner up with the increase of Rs45.36 per share, closing at Rs693.36. Philip Morris Pak recorded maximum decrease of Rs 169.96 per share, closing at Rs2258.04 whereas Unilever Foods’ prices decreased by Rs 90 per share closing at Rs7310.