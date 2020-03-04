Share:

Narcotics, kites, weapons recovered from different people

Sialkot - Police recovered narcotics, kites and weapons from different people here the other day. Reportedly, in Mohallah Mai Sabiran Da Bagh in limits of Police Station Hajipura, police recovered 1. 131 kilograms chars from custody of a woman Seeman Bibi. In Mohallah Ashraf Park in limits of Police Station Nekapura, police recovered 1. 480 kg chars from possession of Ali Javed. In Nullah Bhed area on Paris Road, Civil Lines Police recovered a pistol and three bullets from custody of Muhammad Umer. In village Moutra, Moutra Police recovered a sharp weapon from possession of Abid. In village Jalianwala, Uggoki Police recovered a pistol from custody of Shahid Ali. In Mohallah Nekapura, Nekapura Police recovered 500 kites and string from possession of Muhammad Ahmed and Muddasar. In Daska City, Daska Police recovered 475 kites from custody of Shahid and Mobeen. Police have registered cases and further investigation is underway.

Martyred cops’ kids to get free education

Sialkot - On request of Regional Police Officer (RPO) Gujranwala Region Tariq Abbas Qureshi, owner of a local law college has announced to impart free education to two children of martyred police employees. The families of martyred employees and other people have hailed the decision of RPO and college owner.